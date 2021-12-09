Has the East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) sponsored art projects that has given you or your community a boost? Now you can help pay it forward.
This is your opportunity to help the ECRAC continue to improve art access in the region by becoming a board member. ECRAC’s grantmaking process is unique because the board of directors (board members) review and make art grant decisions.
This opportunity is a great fit if you:
• are an artist, are employed or volunteer in the arts, or are an arts enthusiast;
• live in the five-county East Central Minnesota area;
• are at least 18 years old;
• are new to grant writing or ECRAC and want to understand the process-es more thoroughly;
• would like to participate in and advocate for inclusivity, diversity, equity, and accessibility;
• and/or are an experienced creator, grant writer, or grant project director willing to provide your expertise and insights to the upcoming art grant reviews.
All board members receive a virtual orientation, and a $40 stipend per grant review, per board meeting, and per grant event site visit. They are also eligible for caregiver expense reimbursements for either children or older adults.
Board members will have about four weeks to read and review up to 12 grant applications each month. In addition, any other board member materials (the board meeting packet) is sent out a week before each meeting. Board member meetings this year are on the third Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. There are no July or December meetings. All meetings will be done virtually until a hybrid option is available.
Plus, it is fun to learn about all of the art projects going on in the region!
Lastly, as the region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, art and community is more important now than ever. This is a way to bring art, music, dance, writing and other forms of creativity to our friends and neighbors at this stressful time.
If you are interested in becoming part of the ECRAC board of directors, fill out the Intake Form found at https://www.ecrac.org and send to the executive director at director@ecrac.org or mail a hard copy to 504 Weber Ave. S., Suite 109, Hinckley, MN 55037.
