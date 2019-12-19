On Nov. 19, the East Central Regional Arts Council Board of Directors allocated grants in Arts and Cultural Heritage funds to an artist, arts organization, schools, nonprofit institutions and a public agency for the creation and production of arts activities that will benefit community members residing in the five-county region. Grant applications are available online at www.ecrac.org/grants
• Tom Willett of Cambridge received a grant of $1,000. During this project the artist will work with his mentor Doug Ohmann to learn how to become a better storyteller and connect with an audience. His final presentation, open to the public, will be in October 2020 at the new Cambridge Public Library.
• East Central Minnesota Pride received $7,280. During this project the East Central MN Pride will host the 16th annual Pride in the Park featuring musical guests Mark Joseph and the American Soul as headliners, with the Rebel Queens and Jacob Mahon and the Salty Dogs as opening acts. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Robinson Park in Pine City.
• Mille Lacs County Agricultural Society received $15,000. With this funding they will host another year of arts at the Mille Lacs County Fair in Princeton during 2020. They will bring back: the artist Joe Semler to demonstrate the art of chainsaw carving; the Arts Garden artists; as well as the Oz Brothers and their Lion and the Scarecrow performance taken from the Wizard of Oz. New this year will be musical guest Sailor Jerri, a United States Navy Veteran and Country Music Artist from Milaca. She will perform original music with a patriotic theme.
• City of North Branch received $7,512. During this project they will host a free concert in the park series. The series will include three concerts beginning on June 30, 2020 with The Rockin Hollywoods, July 7 The Dweeb’s and ending with Monroe Crossing on July 28.
• Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge received $9,000. During this project they will work with the COMPAS Artful Aging program to host two artists residencies at the Cambridge facility. Artist Anne McFaul Reid will lead Landscape Watercolor as an eight-week residency. Artist Glenda Reed will lead a Flash Memoir writing residency.
• Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community received $6,030. During this project they will host musician Katy Vernon and her band at the Hallberg Center for the Arts in Wyoming on April 30, 2020. The show will feature original music and will be free to all.
• In addition, the East Central Regional Arts Council has funded the Milaca Alternative Learning Center with an Art In Our Schools Grant. They received $2,860 for art exploration mini session residencies. During student conferences on March 17, 2020, the students will display their artwork and share reflections. This activity is made possible by a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council with funds appropriated by the Minnesota State Legislature from its general fund.
If interested in assistance or in attending a grant information session email info@ecrac.org or call 320-591-7032.
