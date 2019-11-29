Join the East Central Grad Band at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Cambridge-Isanti High School- Hardy Center for a seasonal wintry mix of holiday favorites celebrating the close of the year.
Diving in with a spooky rendition of James Syler’s “Hocus Pocus,” other great music follows, including the “Viking’s March” by local composer, Vincent L. Hendren Jr. Be enthralled with “Chase the Shouting Wind” by Vince Gassi, and “On Joyful Wing,” by Michael Sweeney. Moving into the second half of the program, enjoy the arrangement “An American Christmas,” followed by “O Nata Lux.” “Wassail,” and many more.
Treat yourself to this free performance by talented musicians from East Central Minnesota. Donations always gladly accepted. This may inspire you to join the East Central Grad Band when it starts up rehearsals again on Jan. 19for its winter-spring season.
No matter what, be sure to put the Sunday, Dec. 8 performance on your calendar and invite family and friends. For more information contact Lynn Wedlund, East Central Band Director, 763-689-4121.
