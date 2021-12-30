East Central Energy donation powers 23 local fire departments Dec 30, 2021 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email East Central Energy Vice President/Chief Financial Officer Lisa Prachar and Director Joe Morley, a former firefighter who served 23 years with the Cambridge Fire Department. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A fire department is like a family—one that rallies together to save local lives and protect property.Over the years, East Central Energy has built great relationships with many local fire departments. Some ECE employees understand this first-hand because they serve as volunteer firefighters.As in 2020, the pandemic canceled several of ECE’s plans, resulting in budgeted dollars not being spent. Meanwhile, due to increased outdoor activity, fire departments have been busier than ever.To help the men and women who faithfully serve ECE members, in December 2021 the cooperative donated a total of $96,600 to 23 departments across its 14-county service area.“Last year, we donated year-end dollars to food programs,” explains VP/CFO Lisa Prachar. “This year, we want to help another group of everyday heroes by lessening their financial load.Putting on a heavy uniform and running toward a dangerous situation is the definition of bravery. We can’t thank these men and women enough for the valuable service they provide.”Each of the 23 departments received a surprise $4,200 check in the mail, and were chosen because they are either an ECE member or are surrounded by ECE territory.The full list of recipients is available at eastcentralenergy.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. E-Editions County News Review 19 hrs ago 0 Scotsman Rum River Dec 26, 2021 0 Scotsman Pine City Scotsman North Anoka Scotsman Kanabec Scotsman Classified Scotsman Braham - Rush City Scotsman Chisago County News Review Special Sections
