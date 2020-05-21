donation

North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson accepted the $20,000 donation from East Central Energy and CEO Steve Shurts (right) on May 19. The funds will be placed in the city’s revolving loan fund for businesses to utilize during the COVID19 pandemic. Photo by Tiffany Kafer

The city of North Branch was presented with a check for $20,000 from East Central Energy on May 19 to assist businesses during the current pandemic.

“With these funds if we can even help just one business get through this, it’s worth it and that’s the goal,” said John Bosman of East Central Energy.

The funds will go into the city’s revolving loan fund which provides financial assistance to local businesses.

“This is just another opportunity for the city to work with businesses,” said East Central Energy President and CEO Steve Shurts.

The city announced there was already an application from one local business, which came in within two hours of the city notifying businesses the funds were available.

“We’re feeling blessed by this donation,” said Community Development Director Carla Vita during the check presentation.

For more information on how to apply for the funds, and the qualifications required, visit www.ci.north-branch.mn.us.

