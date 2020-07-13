The East Central Energy (ECE) Board of Directors has selected Justin Jahnz, ECE Manager of Energy Services and Strategic Projects, as the next President/CEO.
Jahnz begins his new duties in July and will fully transition into his new role when Steve Shurts retires in August. Jahnz will serve as the fifth President/CEO in ECE’s 84 years of service.
With 20 years of experience in the electrical industry (12 of them at ECE), Jahnz is an ideal candidate to lead the co-op. He holds an M.A. in Strategic Leadership from Bethel University, as well as a Class A Master Electrician license.
He has served on planning teams for ECE’s power supplier, Great River Energy, as well as the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. He has also been an industry leader in the promotion of electric vehicles.
“Justin is a natural fit for ECE’s next phase,” shares ECE Board Chair Linda Laitala. “As a current employee, he’s proven his leadership skills and passion for the energy industry. The board is confident in his ability to empower employees and members alike.”
Pine City natives, Jahnz and his wife Kris were high school sweethearts. They have been married 17 years and chose to raise their four children in their hometown: Grace, 16; Isaac, 15; Elijah, 11; and Samuel, 3.
Kris operates a daycare in Pine City. Jahnz is a captain of the Pine City Fire Department and has been volunteering as a coach for the Pine City Youth Hockey Association for nearly ten years.
The future of ECE is “moving toward cleaner and more affordable energy,” Jahnz mentions. “Building a strong culture of trust, transparency, and accountability will continue to be our focus. Our members deserve the best service possible, and I feel honored to help navigate the future of our cooperative.”
