Construction of a two-megawatt solar array began in August on 15 leased acres of land adjacent to Sandquist Family Park in Cambridge, and on Nov. 22, a celebration was held on the completion of the project.
ENGIE North America, a private energy company, will sell the array’s production under a 25-year contract to East Central Energy’s power supplier, Great River Energy. Great River Energy will then sell the entire output to ECE. The only investment for ECE is to connect the array to their lines. The project is located at 34175 Naples St. NE, Cambridge.
“We are so thankful the city of Cambridge has this great site for the array,” said ECE President-CEO Steve Shurts. “We will continue to explore additional means to increase our renewable energy supply, with an eye toward our members.”
The layout includes a low-growing, pollinator-friendly meadow, which is equivalent to planting wildflowers and grasses in over 9,000 backyard gardens. The deep roots of pollinator grasses also have significant soil and storm water benefits.
The solar array has a 25-year life expectancy and is estimated to produce enough electricity to power about 300 average homes.
More than 3 million kilowatt-hours of energy will be produced each year thanks to over 7,000 panels that track the sun.
