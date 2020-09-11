Lukasz Andrews, an eleventh-grader at St. Francis High School, found more than his job and football scrimmages to occupy him this summer.
Despite COVID-19 the 16-year-old, who is a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 523, went forward with his Eagle Scout project to enhance Wayside Prairie Park in Isanti. The work entailed a water access sign, a 350 foot gravel trail and a 28 foot wooden dock.
Andrews, whose father also had been a scout years ago said, “I joined Cub Scouts in first grade because it sounded like fun.”
Once he got involved, he discovered how much he loved camping and the outdoors. It was his fondness for being outdoors that led to his idea a year ago to design something for Wayside Prairie Park that would make water access available to small watercraft boats, fishing and hikers using the parks trails.
Before the park plan could get started though, Andrews had a few hurdles to overcome; get his project approved by Isanti County Parks Director Barry Wendorf, and then figure out how to raise funds for lumber and other supplies during the pandemic. Encouraged by his grandfathers all along the way, he asked Isanti business owners and others to contribute what they could.
Now that the project is completed, Andrews explained what happens next.
“I have to work on my Eagle Scout badge application, which includes a written report about the project. The application is then given to the Scout Board and reviewed,” he said.
It takes a month or two before he hears from the Board whether he’s earned the highest rank in Boy Scouting.
Andrews would like to thank the following for their support: Northern Pawn, Demorie Alterations, Troop No. 523, Barry Wendorf, family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.