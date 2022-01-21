Press release provided by the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force
On Dec. 10, 2021, Jacob Avald Howard, 28, of Biwabik, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for the murder of a 25-year-old man from Finlayson who overdosed.
In August 2019, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office and East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force (ECDVOTF) began investigating the death of a man from Pine County who had overdosed.
Careful analysis of records, investigator interviews and video surveillance lead to the identification of the drug dealer who supplied the victim with the illegal drugs that resulted in his death. This evidence was turned over to the Pine County Attorney’s Office for charging.
In September 2021, Howard was convicted of murder in the third degree.
Illegal drugs are a significant threat to our community and to the lives of our neighbors struggling with addiction. Drug overdose fatalities are accelerating in Minnesota. This overdose death investigation, subsequent murder conviction, and sentencing demonstrates the ECDVOTF’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding our communities, disrupting the flow of drugs into our neighborhoods, and holding drug dealers accountable for the deaths they cause.
On Dec. 17, 2020, the CDC released an announcement concluding overdose deaths were accelerating during the pandemic. The organization further stated that over 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States in the 12 months ending in May 2020, which was the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period.
On Jan. 12, Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), issued a statement regarding the CDC’s release of provisional drug overdose death data, which show 101,263 predicted overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending in June 2021. Clearly, the last two years demonstrates overdoses are increasing at an alarming pace.
If you have information about any illegal narcotics, gang, or other violent offender activity, contact the task force at 320-566-4153. The East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force was established in 2012 and is comprised of criminal investigators from Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec and Pine counties.
