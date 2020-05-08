Press release provided by the Chisago County Sheriff's Office
On May 8, at approximately 4:28 a.m, Chisago County deputies monitored radio traffic of a pursuit that initially started in Ramsey County and was northbound on Interstate 35E.
Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies were pursuing a vehicle with a possible impaired driver driving recklessly. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office ultimately terminated the pursuit and did pass information on the fleeing vehicle to Washington County and Chisago County law enforcement.
Chisago County deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle northbound on I35 near Stacy. The suspect vehicle was still traveling at high speeds approximately 90 mph.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and it again failed to stop. During the short pursuit speeds reached approximately 90 mph. A North Branch Police Department officer was able to successfully use stop sticks to deflate the suspect’s tires and the suspect pulled over and was taken into custody.
The driver is a male; however, has yet to be identified and is refusing to identify himself.
He is currently being held at the Chisago County Jail on charges of felony flee police in a motor vehicle. No deputies, officers or individuals were injured during the pursuit.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Branch Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.