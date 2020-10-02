For the past 10 years, Cambridge resident Danny Schnabel has led the charge in helping to provide food for local families in need through the annual Hayride 4 Food Drive.
However, like so many other events this year, Schnabel made the hard decision to cancel the Hayride 4 Food Drive due to COVID-19. However, that doesn’t change the reality that families still need help.
For that reason, Schnabel, and his team of volunteers, will be hosting a new event called the Drive Through for Food Drive. This event will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, in the parking lot of Cub Foods in Cambridge.
Schnabel said all the volunteers will be wearing masks and social distance measures will be in place. He said the volunteers will be able to help families unload the donated food items out of their cars and trunks if needed.
“I hope everyone will just stop and think about it,” Schnabel said. “I have family members who are struggling themselves and there continues to be a need for it. As long as there’s a need, I will continue to do this as long as I can. With this virus and what are children are going through and what our families are going through, we really need to help out where we can.”
All the food donations and monetary donations will be kept in the local community.
“The food that is donated this year will be given to the First Baptist Church in Cambridge to help with their food pantry and any financial donations will be given to our local unit of the Salvation Army,” Schnabel said. “I really want everything that is donated to stay within our local community, and with these two entities, all donations will stay local.”
Schnabel said last year around 500 pounds of food were donated, and $2,500 in cash donations were given to the local Salvation Army. He’s hoping to have those amounts donated again.
“There are a lot of families who really need some help this year,” Schnabel said. “There’s a need for it, and I hope the public can understand that need, and give what they can. Every little bit counts.”
Schnabel, who has been a Cambridge resident since 1987, appreciates the support he’s gotten from Cub Foods this year.
“I really would like to thank Cub Foods for allowing us to hold the event this year in their parking lot,” Schnabel said. “They have been a big help to us in the past as well, and we really appreciate their support again this year.”
Schnabel said he hopes next year the event can return back to the Hayride 4 Food Drive, with offering the hayrides, petting zoo, silent auction and the other activities families have grown accustomed to the past 10 years.
“I appreciate everyone who has supported this event these past 10 years, especially our volunteers, our businesses who donate, and our families who support and attend this event,” Schnabel said. “May God bless all the people who support this and I hope everyone stays safe.”
