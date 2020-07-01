We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
This was going to be an important year for Grace McCallum.
The Isanti native, who is considered one of the top gymnasts in the world, was planning to start 2020 by representing the United States at the Birmingham World Cup held in Birmingham, England, in late March.
This past weekend McCallum planned to be in St. Louis to compete in the Olympic Trials. If all went well in St. Louis, McCallum would have traveled to Tokyo to represent this country at the Summer Olympics scheduled for later this month.
Of course, all of that disappeared when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.
“I found out on the way to practice that the World Cup was canceled,” McCallum said. “I tried to stay strong, but I admit that I started bawling. I was excited to compete in my first World Cup, and I was excited to be part of the U.S. team. To have that go away was hard. Then I thought I would just work hard for the next big event – the Olympic Trials.”
McCallum’s coach, Sarah Jantzi, certainly understood those emotions.
“Obviously she was upset – I was upset!” Jantzi said. “It’s something she has worked hard to prepare for, and it was postponed. The year leading up to the Olympics means you have to do everything ‘correct’ – you’re on point with your sleep, your diet, your conditioning. To have to do that for another year? To be that focused for another full year is really hard.”
But that was the reality McCallum faced when the Olympics were postponed a short time later. When that news hit, McCallum handled it better; in fact, she decided to turn a negative into a positive.
“I was still sad, but I realized my goal wasn’t gone – it had just changed,” she said. “I just decided that now I have more time to prepare for the Olympics in 2021. I thought about skills I needed to work on, new skills that I could add to maximize my scores.”
But that work was delayed because COVID-19 also closed down gyms such as McCallum’s gymnastics headquarters, Twin City Twisters in Champlin.
“At first gyms didn’t close completely, but then they said we had to stay home,” Jantzi said. “We have talked to our athletes about looking at the positive, trying to find something good that can come from this. We looked at it as a time for their bodies to heal, to get healthy, and to give them a mental break.”
The result was McCallum’s first hiatus from elite gymnastics training and competition since she had reconstructive elbow surgery in 2016.
“At first it was a little weird,” she admitted. “I was working on cardio and conditioning and not skills, and my body felt it could ‘breathe’ and relax. Coming back, my body really feels refreshed.”
While McCallum continued to work out at home, taking part in Zoom meetings with coaches and teammates, the “break” presented her with an opportunity to appreciate gymnastics and its role in her life.
“It made me want to get back in the gym that much more,” she said. “I came back more motivated, more determined, when I came back to the gym. I think it was good to realize how much I love this sport and how much I missed it when I couldn’t do it.”
Recently Twin City Twisters reopened, but McCallum said practices are a little different.
“We only have a half hour on each rotation – normally we have a lot more [time] than that,” she explained. “After every event we have to wash our hands and sanitize the equipment. And at the end of practice we disinfect everything in the gym – we wash the mats, vacuum the floor, wipe down the bars and beams.
“For sure I’ve done more cleaning than I have in weeks!”
And that “cleaning” includes McCallum’s skills and routines in all four areas: balance beam, uneven parallel bars, floor exercise and vault.
“We talked about what she would add to be more competitive,” Jantzi said. “We were looking to upgrade routines and refine skills to add points here and there. And that goes for every single event.”
McCallum has time to make those improvements, since her next international competition is not expected to take place until March.
“They are thinking they are going to do the World Cup next year at the same time they were going to do it this year, and I really want to do that,” she said. “And nothing has changed with the Olympics.
“I have big goals, but I don’t want to over-think it. I want to focus on keeping my body strong and healthy, working on upgrades to skills and preparing for next year,” she added.
Jantzi said she is not worried about that extended time dulling McCallum’s competitive fires.
“Grace is a great competitor,” Jantzi said. “When she was younger, she needed to learn how to compete at elite events, and the only way to do that is to compete at that level. Now she knows how to get out there and do her routines at that level; she’s a veteran. In my mind, that isn’t even a question for her.”
McCallum said she has a number of people to thank for their support during this period, especially her parents, Edward and Sandy, and her five siblings.
“My family, teammates and coaches have always been there, ready to support me no matter what,” Grace McCallum said. “When the Olympics were pushed back, they told me they were still behind me.”
But having your dream delayed does not mean it will be easy to simply reset the clock and restart all the hard work it takes to earn an Olympic berth.
“It wasn’t easy, but it’s something I’ve had to work on over the years,” McCallum said. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that life isn’t always going to go my way. I have to make the best out of every situation.”
