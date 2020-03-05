Dear Editor:
Play Inc., aka Aaron Knudsvig and troupe, did it again, but this time, I believe, they even did it better with their production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” In the words of Victor Hugo, “Magnifique!”
The musical was filled with exceptional singing and choreography. The emotions were raw with the acting of Quasimodo, Esmeralda and Frollo’s rich deep voice; beautiful scenery to set the mood; chorus work to truly enhance the story; Notre Dame statues that didn’t move and a total cast to bring it completely alive with passion that brought tears on stage and off.
Knudsvig is a true artist to be able to pull this all together to make us enjoy a major event right in our own front yard with such a small ticket fee. Brilliant! And he has a following of exceptional people who are proud to be part of Play Inc.
I’m pleased that they are hoping to find a solution to practice and play facilities. Play Inc is such an asset to our community. Please help them with a donation, small or big; it all adds up so they can fulfill their dream to bring more exceptional theatre to our community for us to enjoy.
And, don’t forget to mark your calendar for this weekend Friday, March 6, Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8. Tickets are on sale at www.playinconline.org. Play Inc. needs our support, but more than that, I believe, you will have hours of enjoyment that you won’t soon forget! So we, in fact, will be the lucky ones!
Della Theis
Cambridge
