Dear Editor:
If you could imagine an after-Christmas celebration, would it include the cozy atmosphere of an 1882 church lit by kerosene lamps hanging from the ceiling and on each of the windows; a live Christmas tree decorated with twinkling lights; pump organ/accordion music setting a nostalgic mood; the Christmas story read from St. Matthew and St. Luke texts; traditional Christmas carols being sung, Silent Night by candlelight; the aroma of apple cider/coffee and goodies permeating the air; warmth provided by a wood stove; and sharing the experience with friends and neighbors?
Well, the Historic St. John’s Lutheran Church of Bradford welcomes all to its Epiphany services on the first Sunday after New Year’s Day. On that day, a German service occurs at 2 p.m. and an English service at 4 p.m. This church and services are a jewel in the area ... Well worth being on the alert for details next year.
Marilyn Cuellar
Cambridge
