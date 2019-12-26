Kids are encouraged to discover the world around them with science, technology, engineering, art and more at Discover Club Junior, starting in January at the Chisago Lakes branch of East Central Regional Library.
Discover Club is geared to kids in kindergarten through fourth grade, held on the last Monday of the month, January through April, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free and open to local youth, each of the following theme-based sessions includes fun, hands-on activities and challenges:
• Jan. 27: Lego Programing
• Feb. 24: Sustainable Resources
• March 30: Food and Nutrition
• April 27: Honey Bot Challenge
Registration is required for each participant and each session desired. Visit the events calendar at ecrlib.org to get registered, as space is limited.
Discover Club programs also are starting next month at the North Branch and Rush City branches of East Central Regional Library. The program in North Branch is geared to kids in grades 4-6, held on the second Wednesday of the month, January through May, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. In Rush City, kids in kindergarten through fourth grade will enjoy Discover Club Junior on select Saturdays, January through April, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Discover Club is offered in partnership with 4-H. Kids do not need to be a member of 4-H to participate. More information on 4-H, including how to join, will be available at the sessions.
The Chisago Lakes Library is located 11754 302nd St., Chisago City, and can be reached at 651-257-2817. For more news and events, check out ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.