Members of Isanti County 4-H are encouraged to continue working with their animals and completing projects despite the postponement of the 2020 Isanti County Fair.
“Keep plugging away,” said Isanti County 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator J.C. Johnson. “There won’t be a ‘normal’ fair, but we will provide youth an opportunity to share their project learning and their accomplishments.
“We are working to figure out what that will look like exactly, we just don’t know the specifics yet. We will deliver local alternative opportunities for 4-H youth in animal science and other projects too. Plans are well underway to meet with 4-H committees to work towards solutions which will be announced soon,” Johnson added.
With over 400 4-H members in Isanti County, the focus is on keeping youth and family engaged from a distance and looking forward to opportunities to do just that.
“We are reaching out to youth and continuing to do what we’ve always done: provide youth a quality learning environment. It looks different than it has, but we are still committed to supporting the youth of Isanti County,” Johnson said.
Currently youth are being encouraged to stay engaged by participating in virtual learning opportunities at the state, regional and local levels.
According to Johnson, there are a variety of opportunities available, including the Youth Exploring Leadership & Learning Opportunities State Leadership Conference, 4-H Agronomy, Wiggle Wednesdays, 4-H Camp, project learning classes and virtual day camps.
“Some clubs and project groups are continuing to meet too,” Johnson said.
As for the future, Johnson is optimistic and looks forward to seeing participants soon.
“We are working through logistics now. There are a lot of things to balance — the health of our members, volunteers, following the guidelines from the CDC, state of Minnesota, the University of Minnesota and keeping in mind animal biosecurity,” Johnson said.
Knowing the difficulty of continuing to stay motivated and engaged virtually, Johnson offered hope to participants and their families.
“We understand your sorrow, frustration, and anger. Nobody wanted this year to turn out like this. All we can do is make the best of it and we are committed to doing just that. Don’t give up on us because we will not give up on you. We will be here and will continue to offer you volunteer support, volunteer opportunities, support for your families, and quality learning environments for youth to thrive. We continue to be here to engage youth, in partnership with adults, in quality learning opportunities that enable them to shape and reach their full potential as active citizens in a global community,” Johnson said. “I want to thank all of our awesome families, members and volunteers. I miss seeing your smiling faces. We are in this together. We will all get through this, and the 2021 fair will be so much sweeter because of this.”
For more information on any of the virtual opportunities available, visit www.extension.umn.edu. For more information on 4-H in Isanti County, email Olso5485@umn.edu or call 763-689-1810. Isanti County 4-H can also be found on Facebook or Twitter.
