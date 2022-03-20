Come Travel with Me is offering an all-inclusive adult day trip to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater to see “Footloose” on May 18. Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with the show from 1-3:30 p.m.

This all-inclusive trip includes: transportation, lunch (choice of entrée/meal, warm bread w/butter, coffee, tea or milk), show, sales tax and gratuity. Soft drinks, alcohol, appetizers, entrée upgrades and desserts available for additional cost.

The cost is $102 per person and registration and payment is due by April 4. Transportation will pick up at the following locations: Princeton Walmart, Cambridge Senior Center and GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. Call Carline Sargent at 612-270-3403 to register.

The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Main entree, $7. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.

Thursday, March 17: Corned Beef and Cabbage.

Friday, March 18: Center closed.

Monday, March 21: Beef Stroganoff.

Tuesday, March 22: Baked Chicken w/Potato.

Wednesday, March 23: Wild Rice Casserole.

Thursday, March 24: Meatloaf w/Mashed Potatoes & Gravy.

Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey), $6.50. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $8. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $8.

All applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment we take cash or check.

Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.

Package deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $27.50/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread, and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number, and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).

The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.

