Loren Davis has recently been reelected as Vice Chair of the East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC), a position he has held since 2017.
Davis has owned and managed Diversified Bronze & Manufacturing, Inc., currently located in Braham, since 2007. He attended City Colleges of Chicago/ Wilbur Wright College, and Gordon Tech.
He is active in several nonprofit organizations in the region, including the Grandy Lions Club, Cambridge Medical Center Foundation and is Chairman of the Braham Planning Commission. Davis and his family reside near Grandy.
The ECRDC is a public agency focused on transportation, public transit as well as community and economic development.
The ECRDC board is composed of officials appointed by county boards, townships, municipalities, school boards and citizens at large from Chisago, Mille Lacs, Pine, Isanti and Kanabec counties.
For more information on the ECRDC, visit www.ecrdc.org or call 320-679-4065, #22.
