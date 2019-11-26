We hope all of our readers enjoy this FREE story presented by the County News Review. If our non-subscribers are interested in a subscription, click here or call 763-712-3544.
The Cambridge City Park will once again be home to the annual Cross Fer Tots cycling event on Dec. 1, hosted by Cambridge resident and bike enthusiast Chris Gibbs.
“This a come-one, come-all event geared for anyone who wants to give cyclocross a try or simply enjoy the festivities,” Gibbs said. “The event directly raises money and toys for the Toys for Tots program.
“It showcases our great community and utilizes our city park for a great cause. Even if you don’t want to ride, it’s a great opportunity to drop off a toy and take part in the festivities. It is a very friendly spectator event,” Gibbs added.
With an approximately 2-mile trail along the Rum River, riders will have a variety of terrain to travel across.
“Cross Fer Tots is a cycling event that challenges participants to ride their bikes around a marked course. The course consists of many laps featuring pavement, wooded trails, grass, steep hills and obstacles requiring the rider to quickly dismount, carry the bike while navigating the obstruction and remount,” Gibbs said. “The experts will ride for 60 minutes and the laps are determined by how fast the riders are able to navigate the given course. There will also be a Intermediate class that will ride for 45 minutes and a beginner class that will ride for 30 minutes. So anyone with a bike is welcome to give it a try.”
The ride is open to adults and children of all ages, and according to Gibbs, it’s a great way to not only introduce riders to the sport but to feature the community.
“The purpose of the event is to showcase our local community and city park, introduce people to a great cycling activity that is cyclocross, kick off the holiday season by raising money and toys for the Toys for Tots program and spread some holiday cheer,” Gibbs said.
The event will not only feature the ride, but also fun for spectators.
“There will be hot chocolate, holiday soup, and an assortment of cookies, all free. Participants can take their bib numbers to Cambridge Bar and Grill after the event for a free soda or drink. It’s very kid friendly as the park has several jungle gyms to keep them busy as riders navigate the course around them,” Gibbs said.
Riders are asked to bring a new unopened toy to be donated to the Toys for Tots program.
The race will last around 30 minutes for beginners who will start at 11 a.m.; 45 minutes for intermediate riders who will start at 11:45 a.m. and the 60 minute advanced riders will begin at 1 p.m.
“The course will utilize the City Park both on the west and east side of the river,” Gibbs said.
Cross Fer Tots is the finale of a series of cyclocross events in Minnesota. Cyclocross is an event that typically happens in the fall, and Minnesota holds a series of them beginning in September and running throughout December at various locations around the metro area, according to Gibbs.
“Every year I participate in a majority of the events, and the last race of the season was typically put on by friends Kristy and Jay Henderson from Team Hollywood Cycles in which participants simply had to bring a toy for the Toys for Tots program as an entry fee,” Gibbs said. “The event was called Cross Fer Tots and continued for several years until the venue was lost for the event. As a participant, I wanted to continue this yearly act of goodness and offered Cambridge, Minnesota, and our city park as a location for Cross Fer Tots that started in 2016.”
For more information on the event, visit Cross Fer Tots on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.