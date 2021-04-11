Growing season is right around the corner and I’m excited because I love flowers. They are equally as beautiful planted in the ground as in decorative pots and containers but I choose the latter. Every year I drag the same pots out of the garage and onto the deck and I can’t wait to get to the garden center to put together my creations. Here’s the problem, I get there and I am overwhelmed. I can’t remember what I did the year before and if I really like how they turned out. I never have a plan. So this year I’m going to take a new approach they say is as easy as 1-2-3, called Thriller-Spiller-Filler.
Thriller, spiller, filler is the combination of container plants you need to create a beautifully balanced, full-looking display. To break it down:
Thriller is a strong statement plant that acts as a focal point, often something vertical and dramatic. Thriller plants tend to be the tallest, most eye-catching or most colorful, adding height and drama to a container. This is planted in the middle or at the back of the container.
Next, complement the thriller with Filler plants – mixing the thriller with filler plants arranged around that. These are the binding plants that pull everything together.
Finally, in go the Spiller plants which, as the names suggests, will trail over the container sides. For spillers you can add a few ivies around the sides for a trailing effect.
The key to creating beautiful containers is to use an interesting selection of flowers and foliage to create striking structure, color and texture. The shape of plants is as important as their colors. Choose colors that complement the container and consider restricting your choice to one or two shades of complementary colors.
That doesn’t sound too difficult, I’ll give it a try. Wishing you a successful growing season, whatever you may be planting!
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, April 12: Pork Chow Mein w/Rice.
Tuesday, April 13: Swiss Steak w/Mashed Potatoes.
Wednesday, April 14: Creamy Chicken w/Rice.
Thursday, April 15: French Dip w/Potato Wedges.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
