Eight Cambridge-Isanti High School students took the challenge and prepared presentations for the annual FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) STAR Event competition.
The first opportunity to present their work was in January for the region competition. Participating in this event were: Karissa Thoma in Career Investigation (school instructional assistant), Ally Merrifield in Career Investigation (missionary work), Gretta Bevis and Abby Scott in Sustainability Challenge, Jadan Stevens in Job Interviews, Abigail Bettendorf in Leadership and Amelia Schmidt and Sylvia Bevis in Interior Design. Representing Cambridge-Isanti as judges were Clara Schmidt, CIHS chapter president; Dr. Steve Gibbs, CIHS principal; and Charity Allen, former FCCLA Advisor and CIHS counselor. Abigail Bettendorf served as the region president. Her advisor for the region was Rebecca Lieser.
Following region presentations, all CIHS students were awarded gold medals and advancer status for the Minnesota state competition in March. A week before competition, COVID-19 closed all schools and canceled the state competition. As a result, students were not able to personally present their new and improved projects in competition. Instead, their region scores were submitted to the Minnesota state FCCLA office for comparison with the scores from all competitors across the state. The results were that six students were awarded Minnesota state gold medals and invited to represent Minnesota at the national FCCLA conference in July.
The national conference was reformatted to become a virtual conference. All students competing in STAR (Students Taking Action for Recognition) Events presented their work virtually. The results were national gold medals for Abigail Bettendorf, Gretta Bevis and Abby Scott. A national silver medal was awarded to Jadan Stevens and national bronze medals were awarded to Amelia Schmidt and Sylvia Bevis. Congratulations to all students who represented Cambridge-Isanti and Minnesota so well.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS). curriculum. FCCLA has over 175,000 members and more than 52— chapters in 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. FCCLA is the only career and technical in-school organization with a central focus on careers that support families.
Participation in national programs and chapter activities helps members become strong leaders in their families, careers and communities. The local advisor is Katie Soler at Cambridge-Isanti High School.
