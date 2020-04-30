On April 23, 2020 Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker announced the extension of Minnesota Schools Distance Learning through the end of the school year, Friday, May 29, 2020. This announcement will give our families and educators as much certainty as possible so they can plan and make decisions for the remainder of this academic year.
We are thankful for the information and continued partnerships with various state, national, and community partners. As this is not the news we would have wanted to hear, Rush City Schools plans to continue to provide food service, childcare for essential workers, and meaningful Distance Learning for the remainder of the school year.
Please note, there will be no Distance Learning instruction for students on Friday, May 1, 2020 or Monday, May 4, 2020 as teachers will be participating in professional development. These two days of professional development were ordered by the Governor and are meant to provide an opportunity for all Minnesota teachers and staff to collaborate and refine their Distance Learning practices. Please note the following:
Thursday, April 30 - Homework pickup at both CE Jacobson Elementary and the High School using the same process as previously. However, the hours have changed to 4-6 p.m.
Friday, May 1 - Homework delivery using the same times and locations as previously scheduled. This will be the last delivery and will include all material through the end of the school year.
Monday, May 4 - Even though this is a non-student day, meal distribution will take place as previously scheduled. If you are in need of meals for your children age 18 and under, please contact foodservice@rushcity.k12.mn.us. This distribution will also take place on May 11 and May 18, 2020.
For the class of 2020, know that we are planning meaningful, safe, and thoughtful celebrations in light of our season of COVID-19. We should be ready to share those plans within the next few days. We will continue to keep in mind as we plan, the guidance and data from the State Department of Health.
Also, as we do each year at this time, we ask that you please take a few moments to complete a survey to indicate your thoughts on the progress of Rush City Schools. The links to these surveys can be found on our website at rushcity.k12.mn.us. Please reflect back to the start of the year when we were providing instruction in our classrooms and on campus, rather than focusing just on our newly implemented Distance Learning Programs. These surveys will be available until Friday, May 1 at 4 p.m. It is our goal to acquire feedback that provides an overall picture of the entire 2019-2020 school year. The data that we collect through these surveys will provide us with information on planning for what is yet to come.
We appreciate everyone’s flexibility, support, and collaboration during this season of uncertainty, shift, and adjustments.
