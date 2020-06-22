Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
There are two types of COVID-19 testing – diagnostic (also called PCR or viral) and serologic (antibody) testing.
The diagnostic test indicates whether someone is currently infected with the virus. This is done by testing for its presence in respiratory samples. The antibody test uses a blood sample to determine whether an individual has developed an immune response to the virus. Although, the antibody testing is not widely used and the current focus of Minnesota’s testing initiative is on PCR testing to diagnose current infection.
Testing is now available in Chisago County at M-Health Fairview Clinic-Wyoming. Fairview is currently accepting symptomatic M-Health Fairview patients at this time. New patients can enroll but must register via Oncare (their 24/7 virtual clinic) or call 651-982-7600. Appointments are required for testing. Individuals must first be screened by a provider and pre-approved for testing. If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please visit Oncare.org to be screened.
If tested, collection involves swabbing deep inside the nose. If this method is not possible, swabbing may be done in the mid-nose or throat. People who test negative will receive their results via MyChart in one to three days or via U.S. mail in seven to 10 days. People with positive results will receive a phone call from the M-Health Fairview care team within three days.
If you were tested, please follow these instructions while you are waiting for your results:
• Stay home.
• Stay away from other people in your home.
• Wear a facemask if you need to be around other people.
• Avoid sharing personal household items.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
To find the nearest testing location in your community, click on the MN COVID-19 Testing Locations webpage (https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/if-sick/testing-locations/). This site changes on a daily and sometimes hourly basis based on testing demand and supply availability across the United States.
For the latest information about COVID-19 in Chisago County, visit @ChisagoCountyPublicHealth on Facebook or the Chisago County COVID-19 Information page, www.chisagocounty.us/1144/COVID-19-Information.
