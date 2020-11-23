Free Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) COVID-19 saliva testing will be offered at the Anoka Armory, 408 E Main St, Anoka, noon to 6 p.m. over several dates from now until the end of January, 2021.
The dates are as follows:
• Nov. 23 to 24.
• Dec. 1 to 4.
• Dec. 8 to 11.
• Dec. 15 to 19.
• Dec. 21 to 22.
• Dec. 28 to 30.
• Jan. 4 to 7.
• Jan. 12 to 16.
• Jan. 19 to 22.
• Jan. 26 to 30.
Note: Do not eat, drink, smoke or chew gum 30 minutes prior to testing, bring a smartphone (if you don’t have a smartphone, one will be provided), and if you have health insurance, please bring your insurance card with you. The cost of the test will be covered 100 percent whether or not you have insurance.
If you have insurance, MDH may ask your insurance company to help pay for your test. You will get your results emailed to you within 24 to 48 hours. If you don’t have an email, you’ll get a call at the phone number you provided.
Signing up for an appointment time keeps wait times shorter and ensures plenty of space is available. Sign up online by going to https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/schedule.php and selecting the Anoka Armory tab.
Visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/ for more information on free saliva and nasal testing events.
