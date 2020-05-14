Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
When an individual tests positive for COVID-19, ideally, that individual would have been immediately symptomatic upon infection, would have sought medical attention right away, received a COVID-19 test and would have self-isolated through that entire process with zero exposure to others. However, this virus is not ideal and an individual is not always aware when they are ill and potentially spreading the virus. In order to ensure the safety of persons that were potentially infected through close contact with that individual, a contact tracer must get involved to better control and minimize the effects of the exposure.
It starts with a Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) case investigator contacting the individual who tested positive. They start by asking about symptoms and identifying the date those symptoms started. They also determine whether a person has had contact with a known COVID-19 case, traveled, or visited a healthcare facility since they became infectious. Then, a contact tracer will take over and ask the person about close contacts they have had while ill. The CDC defines “close contact” with another person, as it pertains to COVID-19, as within six feet for at least 15 minutes. Close contacts of a person with COVID-19 will be contacted and asked to quarantine for 14 days.
MDH is currently adding new contact tracers every week. They are now partnering with local public health departments to train staff to do contract tracing in their regions of the state. Chisago County Public Health’s Infectious Disease Coordinator and Public Health Nurses will be trained in contact tracing and will lead the charge in controlling the spread of the virus in Chisago County.
For the latest information about COVID-19 in Chisago County, visit @ChisagoCountyPublicHealth on Facebook.
