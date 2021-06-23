We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Hannah Cornelius attempted the nearly impossible at the Class A State Track meet.
Braham’s senior standout qualified for the three sprint events at the meet, which was held at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 18.
How difficult was this triple? No other girl in this elite competition ran in the 100, 200 and 400, and nobody tried the 400-200 double that afforded roughly a half hour in recovery time.
And temperatures in the 90-degree range, along with no place to hide from a blazing sun, made the feat of earning a top-nine finish to claim a medal in all three events a Herculean effort.
“I knew it was going to be hard,” Cornelius said. “It was one of the most challenging meets I ever had. It was frustrating, because I know I could have done better.”
Cornelius placed sixth in both the 100 and 400, then took ninth in the 200.
“Hannah running the 400 and 200 back-to-back, those are two hard races,” Braham coach Amber Hoffman said. “They are three different races that take a lot out of you, and not having the boys races in between made it even harder. …
“She expended a lot of energy, and she did great.”
The day began with the 100, and Cornelius got off to a promising start by placing sixth. Her time of 12.56 seconds was a full two-tenths of a second faster than her qualifying time, a big improvement in the event.
“The 100 is not something I’m great at – it’s the first time I made it to state in the 100 – so I was happy with my finish,” she said. “I got a PR, finally breaking a PR I set as a ninth grader, so I was really happy. It took a long time, but finally I broke it.”
Then came the 400, and Cornelius again performed well out of the blocks. But as the race went on, she was never able to capitalize on her fast start, and she again finished sixth, this time with a 59.13 clocking.
“It was frustrating,” she admitted. “I must have died in the middle [of the race], I don’t know. I felt good for the first 200, but I wasn’t able to carry that all the way through the race.”
Then came the 200. Cornelius again got out of the blocks quickly, but the sun and heat, along with the energy expended in the previous races, took an obvious toll.
She fought through the adversity and earned a third trip to the medals podium by posting a time of 26.63 that was good for ninth.
“I had 30 minutes between the 400 and the 200, and I literally had nothing to give,” Cornelius said. “I tried as hard as I could, but I had nothing left in the tank.”
Braham finished 32nd in the team standings with 9 points – and that total was completely attributed to Cornelius, the lone Bomber who competed in the event.
“I’ve never had an athlete like her, and it has been a privilege and blessing to be her coach,” Hoffman said of Cornelius. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
Bauer takes third in pole vault on busy day
Paige Bauer also was as busy, as the North Branch senior competed in the Class 2A state meet, which was run at St. Michael-Albertville the next day.
Bauer earned a spot on the medals podium for the pole vault, placing third after clearing 11-6.
“It wasn’t what I wanted, because I wanted to hit my PR,” she said. “But I had a really good meet; I inverted on my last jump, so I ended on a good jump.”
By “inverted,” Bauer meant that her feet were pointed completely straight over her pole, an element that adds height to jumps.
She also finished 11th in the long jump with a best leap of 16-11.5, and she ran a leg on the Vikings’ 4x200 relay. Afterward, Bauer said she liked being busy.
“I don’t think I was as nervous as I might have been at a meet, because I had more things to do, and it helped me calm down,” she said. “I was moving, and I didn’t have too much time to think.”
Bauer joined teammates Ella Dick, Sophia Benedict and Dakota Esget to place 14th in the 4x200 with a time of 1:48.50. While that may have been Bauer’s final race, she was quick to point out her team’s bright future because of Dick, who is a seventh grader, and Benedict and Esget, a pair of eighth graders.
“Our goal was to not finish last, because we were seeded last, and we met that goal,” Bauer said. “I love those girls – they are so talented. And there are some more young girls that were running other relays and events this year, so I think there’s a lot of good things coming.”
C-I runners wait, watch, medal
Cambridge-Isanti sophomore Anika Larson won the first heat of the 200 at the Class 2A girls state meet with a school-record time of 25.41.
“I didn’t expect to get first in my heat, but I knew the one girl in the lane behind me had a faster time, so I just tried to stay in front of her,” Larson said. “And I did.”
But then came the toughest part of her race: the watching and the waiting. This year’s state meet featured two heats of most events, and the second heat generally had the faster seed times.
So winning the first race did not guarantee a first-place medal – in fact, it barely guaranteed a medal of any sort.
That was Larson’s fate, as she placed seventh in the 200 after the second heat was completed. But she was not upset at all by her final standing.
“That was insane,” Larson said. “As I was watching, I started to realize I had medaled, and that was pretty crazy. I was kind of shocked, as a sophomore, to beat so many juniors and seniors.”
Cambridge-Isanti’s 4x200 relay of seniors Larissa Block and Kaylee Clement, Larson and junior Aiyana Knight experienced that same roller-coaster of emotions. The Bluejackets won the first heat, then held on to place third overall with a time of 1:43.98 that was nearly three seconds faster than their winning time at the Section 7 meet.
“I think we competed well,” Block said. “I know we were nervous, but we pushed that aside. I thought our handoffs were pretty good, and we felt pretty good about it.”
As seniors, both Block and Clement said the emotions of watching that second race were hard to control.
“It was awesome to watch everyone compete well at the most important meet in their life,” Clement said. “But it was awesome to see our time rise up.”
Block agreed, adding, “I was surprised at how all the times came in, and it was exciting to see where we finished.”
In the 4x100 relay, Block, junior June Merkouris, Larson and Clement found out how difficult it was to place well after running in the first heat, where they took second with a time of 50.27. After the second heat, the Bluejackets barely hung on and medaled by placing ninth.
Other strong individual performances included Knight placing ninth in the 400 with a time of 59.09; sophomore Ada Schlenker earning 13th in the high jump by clearing 5-0; and senior Emily Jones finishing 13th in the triple jump with a best leap of 34-5.25. As a team Cambridge-Isanti finished 19th in the team standings with 13 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.