Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
As Minnesota takes cautious steps forward, it is more important than ever that we protect those most at risk, support workers, and all do our part to slow the spread of the virus. Minnesotans are encouraged to continue to follow the following safe practices:
• Wash your hands often.
• Get tested when sick.
• Maintain social distance.
• Wear a mask.
• Work from home, if you can.
Stay Safe MN will still ask people to stay close to home and limit travel to what’s essential, but we can now gather with friends and family in groups of 10 or less.
Although small gatherings are now permitted, that doesn’t mean precautions shouldn’t be taken, along with the safe practices mentioned above please consider the following:
• Try to meet outdoors rather than in a confined indoor space.
• Don’t gather if anyone in the group is ill.
• Don’t gather at entrances and exits at the same time, arrive and leave separately
The stay at home order has expired, and the dials are turning, but that doesn’t mean we’re carefree and can return to the way things were. It means we have to stay safe. Take care. Care for our own health and care for your neighbor.
For the latest information about COVID-19 in Chisago County, visit @ChisagoCountyPublicHealth on Facebook or the Chisago County COVID-19 Information page, https://www.chisagocounty.us/1144/COVID-19-Information.
