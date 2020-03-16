It may not be obvious to the casual observer, but North Branch Area Community Education (NBACE) reaches a larger cross-section of the community than perhaps any department at North Branch Area Public Schools. Director Brett Carlson and his incredible staff serve residents as young as toddler-age to those in the twilight of their lives. Along the way they help myriad families and individuals navigate issues and milestones, and help people get more out of their lives. It is noble work that impacts the entirety of our communities, and citizens like you help shape that work.
NBACE offers a unique way for residents to promote education and promote community involvement through the Community Education Advisory Committee (CEAC). NBACE is advised by the CEAC, which is comprised of citizens representing various backgrounds, communities, and interests. The purpose of the CEAC is to advise community education on the needs of the surrounding communities in regards to programming, partnerships and special events.
The CEAC meets monthly during the school year (September - May) and assists with a handful of special events throughout the year. The meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m., with special events occurring at various times either in the evening or weekend. Special activities are divided among CEAC members so no one person is expected to carry too heavy a load.
Those special events include Arts Fest, Concerts in the Park, candidate forums, and the student-led fall play. All are worthwhile events that add value to the community.
If you, or anyone you know, is interested in serving the community through the CEAC, please contact Brett at 651-674-1022 or bcarlson@isd138.org.
I hope you will consider serving your friends and neighbors by joining the CEAC. It is fulfilling work with immediate rewards on the faces of both the children, adults, and seniors served by NBACE.
