Dear Editor:
Here we are, another year, hoping 2021 is better then 2020. It’s been a tough year not only for guests but also for the volunteers that put in so many hard-working hours each month. We had to have volunteers that were over age 65 not come in to work, but yet had to keep the organization going.
Thank goodness for all other people that helped do the work from the county and other businesses. We can always use an extra hand so if anyone would like to volunteer, just come on in and we’ll get you signed up. This month was a pretty cold Tuesday, but yet we worked hard to help our people.
With COVID-19 and unemployment, it put a higher demand on our distribution. So, when you do your Income tax; and need a deduction; please consider Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution, we are 100% volunteer and no one gets paid for their work.
We, as the Board and our guests appreciate anything monetary as the need keeps growing with more people coming in each month to get food help. No one pays anything, but we, as the organization, purchase all food and give to guests for free. We serve anywhere from 190-250 families per month.
We have been in operation since 2005 and work from Isanti County fairgrounds on the third Tuesday of each month except July.
Our mailing address is Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution, PO Box 172, Cambridge, MN 55008.
Donna Kidrowski, secretary
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
