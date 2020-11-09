Dear Editor:
Open letter to all deer hunters,
Congratulations on your successful hunt. We hope you created cherished memories with family and friends.
As fellow hunters and volunteers with the Isanti County Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, we would like you to consider donating your hide to the Hides for Habitat program.
MDHA’s Hides for Habitat program is a flagship program of MDHA and since its inception in 1985 has generated nearly $5.5 million and 900,000 hides to help fund statewide habitat projects. This program works because of hunters who donate their hides to the orange MDHA logo collection boxes around the state and because of dedicated Chapters.
Our Chapter uses the funds from this program for scholarships to send local kids to Forkhorn Camps. Our chapter sent 23 local kids during the summer of 2019.
We have used funding from this program to help with Land Acquisitions which then is turned into Wildlife Management Areas, which are open to the public for hunting.
Some funding is also used to purchase trees, food plot seed, (corn, soybeans, sunflowers and a variety of Frigid Forage) for habitat planting, helping a variety of wildlife.
We can do more when you choose to donate your hide to an MDHA Hides for Habitat box.
You can find the Isanti County Chapter Boxes at the following locations:
T & C Gas Station, Downtown Bradford; E.C.’s Corner, Highways 47 & 95; Olson Construction, Cambridge; “The Deer Shack” Isanti County Fairgrounds, Cambridge; Don’s Corner Service, Stanchfield; East Central Diesel, Grandy; Sinclair Gas Station, Braham; Rush Point Store, Rush Point; Full Moon Bar, Harris; Sinclair Gas Station, Isanti; Jumpin’ Jacks, Weber; Cooper’s Corner, Bethel; Tobin’s Auto Parts, Bethel; Super America, East Bethel; Collision 2000, Andover; Pack Leader, Anoka; St. Francis American Legion, St. Francis; County Market, St. Francis; Mau’s Corner, Highways 47 & 8; County Line Bar, Downtown Crown; Fleetwood Collision, Nowthen; Federated Co-op, Isanti; Northland Minnoco, Isanti.
For more information on MDHA and the Hides for Habitat program, including where you can find other locations of boxes to donate your hide, visit MDHA website at mndeerhunters.com or call 800-450-3337.
MN DNR will also have CWD Sampling Barrels to drop off your deer head for testing at “The Deer Shack” Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge and Sinclair Gas Station in Braham.
Thanks for giving back to your Minnesota Outdoor Heritage!
John Hass, Hides for Habitat Coordinator
Jenny Carlson, Hides for Habitat Coordinator
Isanti County Chapter of MDHA
