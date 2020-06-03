Congratulations to the Cambridge-Isanti High School Class of 2020. Commencement will be held Friday, June 5, 2020. Graduates will participate in a drive-through graduation ceremony by signing up during one of the three scheduled times: 10 a.m. to noon, 1-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
