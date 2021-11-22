Are you wondering what to do for Thanksgiving dinner this year? Join at Cambridge Lutheran Church on Thursday, Nov. 25 for their Community Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They started this tradition in 2002. Why? To be sure that on the day of gratitude, Thanksgiving, that everyone has a place to go, food to eat and people to eat with in community on Thanksgiving.

They are serving a hot delicious traditional turkey meal with all of the fixings. Sit-down or take-out is available. Seatings are at 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., and 1 p.m., limited to 100 people each. Call 763-689-1211 to RSVP.

Everyone is welcome. No cost. Free-will offering received. Take-out meals are available from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Questions? Would you like to help serve? Call Joanne at 651-983-1686 or email joannerevoir@yahoo.com.

