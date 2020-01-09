Dear Editor:

On behalf of the Rush City Christmas Caring Tree program, we would like to thank all of the people who took wish tags from the tree and bought presents for 107 children this year!

Also we would like to thank the Rush City Unity Bank for allowing us to put the tree in the bank. They also collected the presents for us. It was very much appreciated.

Lastly, we would like to thank Prefer Paving and Ready Mix, the Rush City Sno Bugs, the Rush City Lions Club, Frandsen Family Foundation, Rush Printing and Soft Dental for their generous contributions. We could not have run the program without their assistance!

All of you have made this a very Merry Christmas for 107 local children and their parents. Thank you so very much!

Rush City Christmas Caring Tree and Rush City Cares

Joanne Louzek and Shari Schlagel

