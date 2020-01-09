Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Rush City Christmas Caring Tree program, we would like to thank all of the people who took wish tags from the tree and bought presents for 107 children this year!
Also we would like to thank the Rush City Unity Bank for allowing us to put the tree in the bank. They also collected the presents for us. It was very much appreciated.
Lastly, we would like to thank Prefer Paving and Ready Mix, the Rush City Sno Bugs, the Rush City Lions Club, Frandsen Family Foundation, Rush Printing and Soft Dental for their generous contributions. We could not have run the program without their assistance!
All of you have made this a very Merry Christmas for 107 local children and their parents. Thank you so very much!
Rush City Christmas Caring Tree and Rush City Cares
Joanne Louzek and Shari Schlagel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.