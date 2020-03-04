We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Hundreds of local families rely on the Family Pathways Cambridge Food Shelf for their next meal, and without the support of the community and businesses the food shelf wouldn’t be possible. So, during the month of March, food shelf coordinators are asking the public for support, and encouraging them to tap into the buying power of the organization.
“The Minnesota Food Share March Campaign is meant to be how we restock our food shelves after the winter months,” said Kathy Wills, director of Food Equity & Access for Family Pathways. “In order to restock the shelves we encourage the public to support our efforts with either donations of food or money. When someone donates a dollar, I am able to buy $7 worth of food at our food bank with our buying power, which is huge.”
For the nine Family Pathways Food Shelves, 103,504 individuals were served in 2019, all of which were able to benefit from the buying power and the donations for the community, as well as profits from the organization’s thrift stores.
“For many people food insecurity is something they live with — that means that they are going to bed at night not knowing what they are going to eat the next day. For those people, the food shelf provides relief,” Wills said.
Those served by the food shelves must meet the poverty guidelines set forth by the federal government, according to Wills.
“Our clients must be at 200% of the poverty guidelines or lower, and I would say that half our clients are at 100% or below. We also serve people who are experiencing a short-term emergency need, like a job loss,” Wills added.
For Cambridge, the location that serves the most clients, hundreds of families are seen each month.
“We serve around 500 families — 1,350 to 1,400 individuals each month in Cambridge,” Wills said. “Once a month they are allowed to come in for a full shop, and then each week they are welcomed back to shop for fresh bread or produce.”
A client’s full shop experience includes filling their cart with a number of items including everything from soup to canned fruits and vegetables, snacks, meat, milk and dairy.
“Sometimes we also have special items; a lot of the leftover holiday items from the big box stores gets donated, and then we keep those items stored until the holiday next year. We also have some baby items as well, and we’ve had a gentleman who donated 700 carbon monoxide detectors for us to give out to our clients as well,” Wills said.
“We are grateful for all of the donations we get, and for the holiday donations — while they may be small, they give parents something to give their kids during the holiday season when they don’t have anything else to give them. We really try to utilize everything that everyone gives us,” Wills added.
Not only a place for food support
For the employees and volunteers of Family Pathways Cambridge Food Shelf, providing food for families is just one of their goals; being a resource and a stable piece of their lives is also important.
“While our clients do come into the food shelf looking for that food assistance, they are also looking for other resources. We’ve become the place that a lot of people come for resources and to be connected with those other services they need,” Wills said.
Not only do clients come into the food shelf to fill their carts, but some come in to have that connection with other people, because in some cases those clients are alone in life.
“We really get to know our clients,” Wills said. “You’ll get a regular client who comes in and you can tell they aren’t doing very well that day, so we’ll ask what’s wrong and usually they will open up. If it’s something that they need, we will help them to find it, or figure out who can help them, but sometimes it’s just that something happened in their life and they just want to talk about it.”
That’s where the volunteers come in — people who can not only help fill a cart and carry groceries to the car, but who can also be that client’s connection with a person who cares.
“It really is our volunteers that make us successful and allow us to continue to serve our clients,” Wills said. “All of our programs use volunteers, and we definitely could use more. All of our programs also use funding to stay running so we could also use more donations.”
The March food drive is meant to encourage donors to give during the busiest times of winter and then summer vacation, and with the extra push, those children that are at home throughout the summer without access to their free or reduced school lunches still have access to meals.
“This food drive really does focus on restocking the shelves and preparing for the summer months when kids are home from school; it all alleviates the stress on parents and families when it comes to where the next meal is coming from,” Wills said.
Without the support of the community
there’d be no food shelf
For each of Family Pathways’ food shelf locations, community support is the foundation.
“Throughout all of our food shelf programs, volunteers donate thousands of hours; in 2019 there were 44,246 hours donated to provide food for those in need,” Wills said. “We couldn’t do this without those volunteers.”
“We also couldn’t do this without our donors. We would like to say thank you to everyone who’s supported us — we couldn’t do any of this without the support of our donors,” Wills added.
For more information on Family Pathways Food Shelf services, the Minnesota Food Share March Campaign or to donate, visit www.familypathways.org. Donations can be mailed to 6413 Oak St., North Branch, MN 55056; if donating to the food shelf, be sure to write “food shelf” in the memo section of the check.
