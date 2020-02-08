Are you excited about the new library in Cambridge? Then come to a special presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 18, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level meeting room at the current library, 244 S. Birch St., in downtown Cambridge.

Open to everyone, the presentation will include a progress report while people can learn about opportunities to help make the transition to the new building a success. Refreshments will be provided by the Cambridge Friends of the Library.

Questions? Email Kirsten Vaughan, Branch Librarian of the Cambridge Public Library, at kvaughan@ecrlib.org.

For more events and news, check out ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.

