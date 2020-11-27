Monarch Healthcare Management and Moments Hospice are launching a joint initiative to restock Minnesota’s food pantries for the holiday season.
Moments Hospice will be traveling across the state and hosting food drives at Monarch Healthcare Management facilities for both staff and community members to contribute to local food banks.
The Moments Hospice trailer will be at The Estates at Rush City from 10:45 a.m. to noon on Dec. 3. Donations will be made to local families in need.
Community members who are interested in dropping off non-perishable foods or household items are welcome to drive up and drop off donations at the trailer, while maintaining safe social distancing practices. Raffle prizes will be awarded to both staff and the public for donations received.
For additional information contact Eric Lind at elind@monarchmn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.