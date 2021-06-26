At last summer has arrived, and learning opportunities abound! I hope everyone has had a chance to look through Community Education’s (CE) summer brochure for its awesome summer offerings for kids and adults!
Learning is a value we carry with us all the time, and much of CE’s offerings allow learning to continue all summer long. For adults we have adult CPR/AED training coming up in August, driver improvement, Zumba, college planning strategies, and more!
For the kids there are a variety of fun learning activities: swimming lessons, art camp, battle drones, Dungeons and Dragons, classes in engineering and programming, battlebots, multi-player Minecraft, Star Wars robotic builders, theater day camp, Wonderful Wednesdays field trips, a wide variety of summer sports camps, BMX balance and pedal bikes, driver education, and many other enticing options to choose from.
Of course we hope to see you at our Concerts in the Park series, Tuesdays through Aug. 3. We have a terrific slate of bands and, as always, there will be games and story time for the kids. There are few things finer than spending a beautiful summer evening in Central Park listening to great music! We are so appreciative of the city’s partnership with this signature summer event!
I am so grateful for the entire CE department for working so hard to bring these valuable learning opportunities to our community, and I hope you will take a moment to page through the summer brochure. I am certain you will find something that works for you and your family. If you need to access the brochure, or would like to sign up for one of our summer CE classes, go to www.isd138.org/Domain/12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.