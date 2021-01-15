>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. No referral is necessary.
>Viking Vittles
Viking Vittles (meals) are available for pickup at the North Branch Outlet Mall, Suite 108, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during remote learning. Questions? Call Donna at 612-363-5072. For more information on Vikings Vittles visit trinitynorthbranch.org/missions.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2-4:30 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not enter the fairgrounds parking lot before 1 p.m. and do not park on Highway 95 (or any other place close by) and wait. It is the first of the year and Second Harvest requires them to register everyone at the beginning of every year. Bring your picture ID and one current utility bill with matching addresses. They will be registering you in the building (like they did 10 months ago), so you will be required to wear masks.
Friday, Jan. 22
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Lent Town Hall in Stacy (33155 Hemingway Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Friday, Jan. 29
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at New Hope Community Church in Cambridge (33030 Vickers St. NE) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
