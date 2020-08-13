Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will distribute groceries every Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. No referral is needed.
Every Wednesday
>Vikings Vittles Food Distribution
Viking Vittles will be distributing bags of food every Wednesday this summer. These will be available for pickup from 3-6 p.m. or until gone at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch, Countryside Mobile Home Park in North Branch and Stacy Lions Park. This is open to anyone wanting a little extra help feeding their kids over the summer. If you would like to support Viking Vittles by donating you can visit www.gofundme.com/f/nguk5-viking-vittles to donate.
Every Friday
>Isanti Family Farmers Market
The Isanti Family Farmers Market is held every Friday from 2-6 p.m. at 400 West Dual Blvd., Isanti (next to the Isanti Liquor Store). Offering a wide variety of seasonal produce, meats, baked goods, handmade craft goods and more. The Market will be held through Sept. 25.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 N. Buchanan St., Cambridge. Fresh produce, pasture-raised meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts, and more!
>North Branch Farmers Market
The North Branch Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Member’s Cooperative Credit Union, the corner of Main Street and Eighth Avenue at 6241 Main St., North Branch. Fresh vegetables, fruits, jams and jellies, baked goods and other farmer-produced items will be on sale every Saturday through Oct. 31.
Friday, Aug. 14
>Blood Drive in Braham
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Braham (1050 Southview Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
>Free Movie at Pioneer Park
The city of Cambridge will be showing the movie “A Dog’s Journey,” beginning at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.) in Pioneer Park, 821 Pioneer Trail SE, Cambridge. The movie is free, and free popcorn will be served. Bring your own chair or blankets. Food trucks will also be on site.
Saturday, Aug. 15
>Rockin’ Rush City Fest
Rockin’ Rush City Fest, an all-day concert featuring three bands and other entertainment, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Rush City Park. Bob & the Beachcombers will play at the park’s new band shell, which is located at 350 S. Dana St., from noon until 4 p.m. They will be followed by Whiskey Trails from 4-7 p.m. and the Rockin’ Hollywoods will finish the entertainment from 7-11 p.m. The event also will feature a car show from noon to 4 p.m. as well as a beer garden and food trucks. Rockin’ Rush City Fest is a free event, but patrons are advised to bring a chair as no seating will be provided. Social distancing guidelines also will apply for this event. The event is sponsored by the Rush City Chamber of Commerce and the city of Rush City.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2-5 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not enter the fairgrounds parking lot before 1 p.m. and do not park on Highway 95 (or any other place close by) and wait. They will register you while you are in your car and distribute the groceries into your trunk or the hatch back of your vehicles only. If you live outside of Isanti County and have not received food in the last three months, call 612-402-6100 to see if you qualify for food from CSFD. Please have no more than two families or individuals per car (only two distributions per car). If you have not registered in the last three months, please be prepared to show your picture ID and one current utility bill in your name with your current address.
Friday, Aug. 21
>Free Movie at Cambridge Dog Park
The city of Cambridge will be showing the movie “Hotel For Dogs,” beginning at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.) at the Cambridge Dog Park, 1821 East Rum River Drive S., Cambridge. The movie is free, and free popcorn will be served. Bring your own chair or blankets. Food trucks will also be on site.
