>North Branch Special Ed Records Disposal
North Branch Area Public Schools is preparing to dispose of special education student records for the graduation class of 2011. If you have any need of these records or questions about the disposal, contact Mary Rock at 651-674-1013 by March 31.
>Free Tax Assistance
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program offers tax preparation help free to anyone of any age - but especially if you are 50 or older or can’t afford paid tax preparation. With the help of their team of IRS-certified volunteers they make it easy for you. They will be at the Chisago County Senior Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on each Friday and Saturday from Feb.1 through April 18. To make an appointment, call 651-674-8658 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
>Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, Feb.28, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27 and April 3. They will be held from 4-7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 207 Whiskey Road NW, Isanti. All you can eat fish (baked and fried), potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, dessert and coffee/milk will be served. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for ages 6-12; and 5 and under are free. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council No. 10238.
Feb. 21 through March 26
>Work by Artists on Display at Cambridge College
An exhibition of work by local artists will be on display at the Cambridge Campus of Anoka-Ramsey Community College from Feb. 21 through March 26. The opening reception is on Friday, Feb. 21, from 5-7 p.m. For additional information, contact Marko Marian at marko.marian@anokaramsey.edu. College is open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The college is open during spring break, March 16-20, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
>Common Ground presents Fendrick and Peck
Fendrick & Peck (Madeline Fendrick and Brian Peck) are a hard-adventuring musical duo and will perform at Common Ground in Cambridge at 7 p.m. Their work and play with strum, song, and story centers on the rebellious messages growing in opposition to our cultural narrative; perhaps the answers we seek actually are in peace in wildness, accepting our authentic selves, and love of the finest kind. Tickets are available online at Brown Paper Tickets https://fendrick and peck common ground.bpt.me or thru the church office. Ticket price is $15 at the door or $12 online. Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge.
Saturday, March 7
>Peace Walk in Cambridge
The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join. They walk on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
Wednesday, March 11
>Community Social in Braham
The topic for the March 11 Community Social will be the upcoming census. Sue Amundson from the Minnesota Council on Aging will discuss the importance of the census. She will explain how the census impacts our lives in many ways we don’t realize. This is free and open to anyone interested in it. The event will be held at 2 p.m. in the Library room at the Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham.
Friday, March 13
>Mental Health, First Aid Program
Mental Health First Aid is a an 8-hour public education program which introduces participants to the unique risk factors and warning sings of mental health and substance abuse programs in adults, builds understanding of the importance of early intervention, and teaches individuals how to help adults in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge. The program is for veterans, service members and their families, and will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spirit River Community Church, 1321 Heritage Blvd. NE, Isanti. There is no cost to attend, but register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/mental-health-first-aid-for-veterans-military-and-families-tickets-91569770649?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. For more information call Chris at 612-351-2080.
Sunday, March 15
>Mounted Patrol Pancake Breakfast
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol fourth annual Pancake Breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Isanti Community Center, 208 1/2 First Ave., Isanti. Tickets are $7 for adults; and $5 for kids 13 and under. Plus, there will be some special guests stopping by to say hello ... (Hint, they wouldn’t be a mounted patrol without them). The Isanti Lion’s Club is hosting the Pancake Breakfast.
>Roast Beef Dinner in Rush City
The Jasper Masonic Lodge in Rush City (155 W. 4th St.) is holding a Roast Beef Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for veterans; $7 for kids ages 7-12; and free for kids 6 and under. Tickets available at the door.
Saturday, March 21
>Burst into Spring Expo in Cambridge
The Isanti County Master Gardeners present their annual “Burst Into Spring” Garden Expo from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Armed Forces Community Center in Cambridge (505 Spirit River Drive S). This gardening extravaganza will include keynote, educational classes, silent auction, door prizes and vendors. Vendors and silent auction will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 3 .p m. Registration can be made by calling the Extension Office at 763-689-1810.
