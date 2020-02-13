>North Branch special ed records disposal
North Branch Area Public Schools is preparing to dispose of special education student records for the graduation class of 2011. If you have any need of these records or questions about the disposal, contact Mary Rock at 651-674-1013 by March 31, 2020.
>Free Tax Assistance
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program offers tax preparation help free to anyone of any age - but especially if you are 50 or older or can’t afford paid tax preparation. With the help of their team of IRS-certified volunteers they make it easy for you. They will be at the Chisago County Senior Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on each Friday and Saturday from Feb.1 through April 18. To make an appointment, call 651-674-8658 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
>Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, Feb.28, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27 and April 3. They will be held from 4-7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 207 Whiskey Road NW, Isanti. All you can eat fish (baked and fried), potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, dessert and coffee/milk will be served. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for ages 6-12; and 5 and under are free. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council No. 10238.
Friday, Feb. 14
>Common Ground Hosting Free Event for Families
Common Ground is hosting a free event for Cambridge area families from 6-9 p.m. What parent wouldn’t want a night out on the town while their kids have a fun night of games and activities? They are really excited to be able to offer this to parents in the community as a way for those parents to take some time away for themselves, something that we all need. Call the church office to register, 763-689-2071. Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge.
>CIHS Theatre Showcase, Thespian Induction Gala
Cambridge-Isanti High School Theatre presents Showtunes Showcase and Thespian Induction Gala: A Night of Broadway Music Review Fundraiser. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School. The fundraiser is an evening honoring CIHS Theatre students by induction into the International Thespian Society as well as a presentation of musical selections from Broadway shows. The event is open to the public and donations will be accepted.
Saturday, Feb. 15
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-10:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. Bring boxes or baskets to carry home the food. There are no income or residency requirements. In other words you do not have to live in Isanti County to come to Ruby’s. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
>Peace Walk in Cambridge
The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join. They walk on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
>Women Thinking Out Loud Community Gathering
The Second Community Gathering sponsored by Women Thinking Out Loud will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the North Branch Library. It is free and open to the public. Learn about the ABC’s of the upcoming precinct caucuses on Feb. 25 and how to write and submit strong resolutions for a livable planet, whether you identify as a Republican, a Democrat or an Independent. Hear about others’ experiences at a precinct caucus. This is where your voice is heard about the climate crisis we face. Refreshments and desserts for everyone. For more information visit livableplanetmn.org.
>Scandinavian Research
Scandinavian Research will be held at 2 p.m. The course is sponsored by the Chisago County Historical Society and will be held at the Chisago County History Center, 12795 Lake Boulevard, Lindstrom. Scandinavian Research includes online Swedish and Norwegian archive research along with help in reading the records. There is no fee for this class taught by a genealogist with more than 30 years of experience in American, European and Scandinavian genealogical research. For more information email chisagohistory@frontiernet.net or call 651-269-3580.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2-4:30 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not enter the fairgrounds parking lot before 1 p.m. and do not park on Highway 95 and wait. Every year in January they have to re-register everyone; however, because they did not meet in January, they have to do this process in February. Remember to bring your picture ID and two current utility bills in your name with your current address.
Thursday, Feb. 20
>Rush City Garden Club Seeding Class
The Rush City Garden Club will be offering a seeding starting class at 9 a.m. at Rusheba Hall in Rush City. Their activities are open to the public and they always welcome new members to their club. If you are interested in joining or attending an activity contact Paula Bengston at 320-358-3388.
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Cambridge Medical Center (701 S. Dellwood Ave., Cambridge) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at County Market in North Branch (5418 Saint Croix Trail, North Branch) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Feb. 21 through March 26
>Work by Artists on Display at Cambridge College
An exhibition of work by local artists will be on display at the Cambridge Campus of Anoka-Ramsey Community College from Feb. 21 through March 26. The opening reception is on Friday, Feb. 21, from 5-7 p.m. For additional information, contact Marko Marian at marko.marian@anokaramsay.edu. College is open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The college is open during spring break, March 16-20, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
>Buffalo Dinner at First Evangelical, Rush City
First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City (1000 So. Jay Ave.) is preparing a Buffalo Dinner to be served from 4-7 p.m. The menu will be buffalo roast and buffalo meatballs and all the trimmings. Tickets are $14 ($12 in advance) for adults; children 5-11 are $6 ($5 in advance); children 4 and under are free. Advance tickets are available at the church office, Val’s Hair Studio, Fashion Fabrics & More and Rush Printing, Inc. Carryout meals available. A drawing for a hand-made quilt will be held at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
>Cambridge Area DFL Precinct Caucus
Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) members will gather at Cambridge Intermediate School (428 Second Ave. NW, Cambridge) to learn about this year’s candidates, debate resolutions for the Party Platform, elect new precinct chairs and select delegates for the upcoming conventions. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. with the caucus beginning at 7 p.m. Caucus locations can be found at the Chisago and Isanti county auditor’s office and online at dfl.org.
>Isanti County Republican Precinct Caucus
All of the Republicans in Isanti County precincts will meet at the Cambridge-Isanti High School at 7 p.m. for precinct caucuses.
