Every Friday
>Isanti Family Farmers Market
The Isanti Family Farmers Market is held every Friday from 2-6 p.m. at 400 West Dual Blvd., Isanti (next to the Isanti Liquor Store).
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 N. Buchanan St., Cambridge.
>North Branch Farmers Market
The North Branch Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Member’s Cooperative Credit Union, the corner of Main Street and Eighth Avenue at 6241 Main St., North Branch.
Friday, Aug. 28
>Free Movie at Cambridge City Park
The city of Cambridge will be showing the movie “A House with a Clock in the Walls,” beginning at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.) at Cambridge City Park, 810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge. The movie is free, and free popcorn will be served. Bring your own chair or blankets. Food trucks will also be on site.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
>Cambridge Cub Scouts hosts Scavenger Hunt
Cambridge Cub Scout Pack 235 will be hosting a hike/scavenger hunt and picnic at Cambridge City Park at 5:30 p.m. Families with boys in grades K-5 interested in learning more about Cub Scouts are welcome. RSVP by 2 p.m. on Sept. 1 to cubpack235mn@gmail.com.
