>Viking Vittles
Viking Vittles (meals) are available for pickup at the North Branch Outlet Mall, Suite 108, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during remote learning. Questions? Call Donna at 612-363-5072. For more information on Vikings Vittles visit trinitynorthbranch.org/missions.
Saturday, Feb. 20
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry in Isanti
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only. You will not have to get out of your vehicle. You do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30 a.m. they will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share. Please have the $20 ready for the volunteer. Their volunteers will then place your share (already boxed) in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. In other words you do not have to live in Isanti county to come to Ruby’s. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Any questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
Saturday, Feb. 20
>Fire & Ice Lions Lunge in Rush City
All are invited to participate in the fifth annual Fire & Ice Lions Lunge to be held from 10 a.m. to noon on the ice in front of Flickabirds Resort, 50155 Clove Trail, Rush City. The event is presented by the Rush City Lions and the Rush City Fire Department. It is sponsored by Unity Bank of Rush City and Flickabirds. The Fire & Ice Lions Lunge allows your local Lions Club and fire department to continue supporting and expanding community outreach in helping families in need, purchase new equipment/gear and training programs for firemen, provide scholarships, bring special events to senior citizens and youth, and to improve communities.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
>Triad Meeting to be held via Zoom
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the next Triad meeting via Zoom. The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. They will have Family Pathways doing a presentation about Dementia Friends and how we can support those caring for those with memory loss. Isanti County Triad is a community outreach group to help keep seniors safe in our community. It brings seniors, law enforcement and community groups together. To join the meeting via computer, go to zoom.us click on “join meeting” enter the meeting ID 829 1605 7540. Or you can call in to listen at 1 312 626 6799 and enter the meeting ID. Any questions, call Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering, 763-691-2411.
Feb. 23 and Feb. 24
>Arrowhead Transit Community Forums
Arrowhead Transit staff will answer questions from prospective riders about the transportation services that will be offered in Chisago and Isanti counties starting March 1. A community forum will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge. Another community forum will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the Chisago County Government Center, 313 N. Main St., Center City.
