Friday, Jan. 24
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the American Legion (6439 Elm St., North Branch) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
>Enjoy Lunch and The Whitesidewalls Rock n’ Roll Revue
The Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW, Braham) will host lunch and The White Sidewalls Rock n’ Roll Revue. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. with the show at 1 p.m. Cost for lunch and the show is $32 in advance; $35 at the door. Cost for the show only is $25 in advance or at the door. Only cash or check accepted at the door. For reservations call 651-270-2733 or 651-592-3482. Tickets are also available in Braham at the Braham Event Center, Park Cafe and Frandsen Bank & Trust.
>Isanti Community Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church (207 County Road 23 NW, Isanti) from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 25
>Open Gym at Braham Event Center
The Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW, Braham) will host an Open Gym featuring Lee “Colorblind” Johnson from 9 a.m. to noon. Free admission, but per-registration required at www.brahamcenter.org. There will be free snacks, bouncy house, games and music, and kids can bring a trike or ball along. Kids of all ages are welcome. Parents must be present and bring indoor shoes.
Sunday, Jan. 26
>Sweet Tooth Poetry in Cambridge
Sweet Tooth Poetry will meet at 4 p.m. at Scout and Morgan Books in Cambridge, 114 Buchanan St. N. Constructive critique and open sharing. Bring a few copies of a poem you would like feedback on. For more information call Don at 612-810-4803.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
>Regional Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club
The next Regional Inventors & Entrepreneurs Club meeting will be held at East Central Energy in Braham. Doors open for networking at 5:30 p.m., presentations start at 6 p.m. Keynote speaker is Neela Mollgaard with Launch Minnesota, and the Business Success Story presentation is Brad Klatt with Uncommon Loon Brewing in Chisago City. Bring your ideas, inventions and friends. For more info and sign up for email updates visit www.ecmnbusiness.com.
>Highway 8 Open House
The public is invited to an open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lord of Lakes Lutheran Church, 25402 Itasca Ave. N., Forest Lake, to learn more about safety and mobility improvements being considered along Trunk Highway 8.
Friday, Jan. 31
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Braham Area High School (531 Elmhurst Ave. S., Braham) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Saturday, Feb. 1
>Peace Walk in Cambridge
The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join. They walk on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
>Candlelight Ski at Cambridge Campus
The 18th annual Candlelight Ski will be held at the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus, 300 Spirit River Drive S. Ski, hike or bring your sled and enjoy the cross-country ski trails lined with luminaries in the Spirit River Nature Area. The event will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in rooms G201, G202 and the lobby. The event is free, family-friendly and everyone is welcome. Entertainment by Ken Krona and Rick Stener from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Door prizes at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
>We R Able Support Group Welcomes Guest Speaker
Brian Voss, chairman of the Minnesota Transportation Museum in St. Paul, will be the presenter at the February meeting of the We R Able Support Group. Meeting is at 1 p.m. at the Chisago County Senior Center, 38790 Sixth Ave., North Branch. Suggested donation, $1. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, Feb. 10
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Harris Covenant Church (43680 Gates Ave., Harris) from 1:30-6:30 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church (31075 Genesis Ave., Stacy) from 1-7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
>Ecumen Hospice Presentation in Braham
All are invited to a Community Social at 3:30 p.m. at the Alice Studt Library in the Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW. Denise Danelius from Ecumen Hospice will provide information about hospice. What services are involved, do they involve the family, etc. Bring your questions. Refreshments provided.
Thursday, Feb. 13
>Cambridge Memory Cafe
Cambridge ACT and Family Pathways invites the community to Memory Cafe from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the SAC’s Enrichment Center, 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge City Center Mall. Come with your loved one or care companion and share your stories and socialize with others who are concerned about memory loss in a relaxed setting. Coffee and treats provided. For more information or to register contact Angie Detert at 320-364-1115 or email angied@familypathways.org. There is no fee to attend, but donations welcome to off-set costs.
>Maple Syrup Production for the Home Hobbyist
If you have ever wanted to make your own Maple Syrup, now is the time to get ready. This class, presented by Isanti County Master Gardener Ruth Paschke, will introduce you to the basics of maple syrup production covering the equipment needed, when and how to tap trees, and processing the sap in way that is easy and economical for the beginner. This presentation will be held on the lower level of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge, at 7 p.m. Reservations are recommended, but not required, by calling the extension office at 763-689-1810.
Friday, Feb. 14
>CIHS Theatre Showtunes Showcase, Thespian Induction Gala
Cambridge-Isanti High School Theatre presents Showtunes Showcase and Thespian Induction Gala: A Night of Broadway Music Review Fundraiser. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School. The fundraiser is an evening honoring CIHS Theatre students by induction into the International Thespian Society as well as a presentation of musical selections from Broadway shows. The event is open to the public and donations will be accepted.
Saturday, Feb. 15
>Scandinavian Research
Scandinavian Research will be held at 2 p.m. The course is sponsored by the Chisago County Historical Society and will be held at the Chisago County History Center, 12795 Lake Boulevard, Lindstrom. Scandinavian Research includes online Swedish and Norwegian archive research along with help in reading the records. There is no fee for this class taught by a genealogist with more than 30 years of experience in American, European and Scandinavian genealogical research. For more information email chisagohistory@frontiernet.net or call 651-269-3580.
