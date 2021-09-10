>Almelund Apple Fest Canceled, But You Can Order Pies
The Almelund Apple Festival scheduled for Sept. 19 has been canceled. They appreciate the support they’ve had for the last 25 years, but the continued threat of the new COVID variants to anyone attending has made this decision necessary. If you would like to order one of the Homemade Apple Pies that they typically serve, visit the order form on www.amadortownship.com. The cost of each pie is $15. You can order them before Sept. 15 and pick them up before the end of the month. All details are on the order form. Questions, call 651-269-3580 or email amadortownship@gmail.com.
Every Thursday
>Braham Farmers Market
The Braham Farmers Market is held every Thursday, from 3-7 p.m., through October, at Freedom Park along Highway 107 in downtown Braham. It features local produce, jams and jellies, farm fresh eggs, fresh baked treats, hand-crafted items and more.
Every Friday
>Isanti Farmers Market
The Isanti Family Farmer’s Market is held every Friday, from 2-6 p.m., at 400 West Dual Boulevard, Isanti. The Market will run through Sept. 24 and features a wide variety of seasonal produce, meats, baked goods, handmade craft goods, and more.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge, through Oct. 30. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more.
Every Saturday
>North Branch Farmers Market
The North Branch Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the Members Cooperative Credit Union parking lot, on the corner of Eighth Avenue and Main Street, through Oct. 30. Fresh locally grown vegetables, fruit, canned items, baked goods, crafts, flowers, farm fresh eggs and more.
Saturday, Sept. 11
>North Country Hillbillys Car & Truck Show
The 15th annual North Country Hillbillys Car & Truck Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Braham Covenant Church (County Highway 4 and Highway 107). This is a free show but non-perishable food items for the local food shelf will be collected. Register on site. Custom dash plaques to first 75 entrants. Prize drawings throughout the day. 11:30 a.m. will be the “Valve Cover Race.” 1:30 p.m. will be the “Muffler Rap Contest.” There will also be a Kid’s Tent. For more information visit www.theNCH.com.
Sunday, Sept. 12
>PFLAG Meeting
ECMn PFLAG will host its next monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at Common Ground, United Methodist Church, 404 Cypress Street N., Cambridge. East Central Minnesota PFLAG (Parents, Friends and Family of Lesbians and Gays) is an all-volunteer organization that provides support for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning persons, their families and friends by being a visible presence in communities across the five-county region of east central Minnesota. PFLAG welcomes everyone who is interested in supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families. For more information visit www.ecmnpflag.org or search for them on Facebook.
Sunday, Sept. 12
>Oktoberfest Fundraiser and Community Event Returns
Oktoberfest returns to the historic St. John’s German Lutheran Church of Bradford (900 County Road 5 NW, Isanti) from 4-8 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door and join for an evening of food, music and dancing. The event features Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen. All proceeds go toward the upkeep and maintenance of the historic church. Guests will enjoy an old time Bavarian dinner, dance and bierstube (just like you’d find in Germany). Separate authentic German style (cash only) bierstube also on site. Sponsored by the Friends of Historic Saint Johns.
Thursday, Sept. 16
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
Saturday, Sept. 18
>Third Annual Underground Art Show
The third annual Underground Art Show will be held at the Leader, in the downstairs Foundation Room, 135 Main St. S., Cambridge. The grand opening event will be held on Sept. 18 from noon to 8 p.m. with wine and hors’ d’oeuvres served from 4-7 p.m. The show will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 19; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 20; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 22. The show will feature wood turner Kevin Ekvall; oil painter Andy Sjodin; graphite artist Marilyn Cuellar; oil painter Nathan Hager; and ceramics Sue Redfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.