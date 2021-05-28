>Save the Date for the Hayride
Hayride 4 Food Drive organizers are excited to announce the annual Hayride 4 Food Drive that benefits local nonprofit organizations will return to Bloomgren Farms, located north of Cub Foods in Cambridge, on Sunday, Oct. 3. The hayrides will return, as well as silent auctions, raffles, fun activities and refreshments. Admission is a non-perishable food item or a cash donation. More details to come closer to the date.
>Viking Vittles
Viking Vittles (meals) are available for pickup at the North Branch Outlet Mall, Suite 108, on every school day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Questions? Call Donna at 612-363-5072. For more information on Vikings Vittles visit trinitynorthbranch.org/missions.
Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market will be held every Saturday through Oct. 30. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more. The Farmers Market will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge.
Friday, May 28
>Almelund Farmers Market
The Almelund Farmers Market begins its 14th season on Friday, May 28 at Rod’s Country Corner. All are welcome on Fridays from 3-6 p.m. to check out the local items. Annuals, perennials and garden plants, asparagus, rhubarb, eggs, maple syrup, honey, breads, jams/jellies, craft items and other goodies available. Products change with the season. New vendors are encouraged and welcome to join this community get-together.
Sunday, May 30
>Overnight Vigil at Cambridge Veterans Memorial Park
The Leathernecks Motorcycle Club International of Minnesota will hold an overnight vigil at the Cambridge Veterans Memorial Park, 207 Birch St. SW., Cambridge, in honor of Memorial Day. This event is being held in partnership with the Cambridge American Legion Post 290. The vigil will be held from 10 p.m. on May 30 until 6 a.m. on May 31.
Monday, May 31
>Memorial Day Car Show & Swap Meet in Cambridge
The North Central Chapter Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club is hosting its 46th annual Memorial Day Car Show and Swap Meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge, 3101 Highway 95 NE, Cambridge. The event will be held rain or shine. There is a $5 charge for adult spectators; children are free. No pets. There will be a food truck on site. No bills larger than $20 accepted. Twenty trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place, plus the next 17 runners up. For more information call 763-370-6012 or 612-729-4276.
Thursday, June 3
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Braham (905 W. Central Drive) from 1-7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Thursday, June 3
>Ole Olson and Friends Variety Show in Cambridge
The Ole Olson and Friends Variety Show will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Park, 810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. The Cambridge Bar & Grill and The Parlor Ice Cream food trucks will arrive on site at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Rush City High School in Rush City (51001 Fairfield Ave.) from 1-7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.