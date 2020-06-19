Throughout summer
>Vikings Vittles Food Distribution
Viking Vittles will be distributing bags of food every Wednesday this summer. These will be available for pickup from 3-6 p.m. or until gone at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch, Countryside Mobile Home Park in North Branch and Stacy Lions Park. This is open to anyone wanting a little extra help feeding their kids over the summer. If you would like to support Viking Vittles by donating you can visit www.gofundme.com/f/nguk5-viking-vittles to donate.
Saturday, June 20
>Chisago County Relay for Life Fundraising Event
The Chisago County Relay for Life, benefiting the American Cancer Society, is having a new fundraising event. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, they will not be having their biggest fundraiser this year, the actual Relay for Life event, which was originally planned for Aug. 1. The Relay for Life event typically raised thousands of dollars with the sale of luminary bags. Instead, they hope to raise a decent amount of money by having a county-wide paper shredding event at County Market in North Branch, on Saturday June 20, from 9-11 a.m. A $10 ticket will allow you to bring two grocery bags with any old or unneeded documents containing personal information. Buy as many tickets as needed to securely destroy all your documents. Contact jillmbehnke@gmail.com to purchase tickets or buy them on June 20.
>Peace Walk in Cambridge
The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of the environment and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join. They walk on the first and third Saturdays every month.
