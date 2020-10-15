Tuesday, Oct. 20
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2-4:30 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not enter the fairgrounds parking lot before 1 p.m. and do not park on Highway 95 (or any other place close by) and wait. The plan is to register you in the building when you line up in the five rows to get food. We ask that you wear a mask when you enter the building and abide by the social distancing policy. The groceries will be loaded (for up to two families per vehicle) in your trunk or the hatch back of your vehicles only. If you live outside of Isanti County and have not received food in the last three months, call 612-402-6100 to see if you qualify for food from CSFD. If you have not registered in the last three months, be prepared to show your picture ID and one current utility bill in your name with your current address.
Thursday, Oct. 22
>COVID-19 versus the Flu Online Presentation
Isanti County Public Health and Cambridge Medical Center are proud to announce an upcoming online presentation, COVID-19 Versus the Flu, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. This presentation will cover the differences between COVID-19 and the flu and what people can do to protect themselves. The presenters will be Dr. Christopher Filetti, Pediatrician, Cambridge Medical Center & Joan Schleicher, PHN, Isanti County Public Health. Participants can join through WebEx or phone. Contact Emily Moe, Emily.Moe@co.isanti.mn.us or 763-689-4071 to register.
Friday, Oct. 23
>Blood Drive in North Branch
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the American Legion in North Branch (6439 Elm St.) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
>Isanti County Triad Meetings to Resume via Zoom
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is planning to start with their monthly Triad Meetings. Triad is a free meeting for senior citizens to attend to learn about community services and programs as well as safety topics. “We feel it is important to stay in contact with our seniors to keep them informed and safe,” Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering said. For those that are comfortable, they will be meeting at Cambridge Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. on Oct. 27. They are limited to 10 people in the meeting space. If you want to attend via Zoom, that will be an option as well. You can join via phone or computer. They plan to be teaching how to use Zoom during this meeting so they can have more people attend online in the coming winter months. If you plan to attend in person or want to attend via Zoom, call 763-691-2411 or email info@sheriff.co.isanti.mn.us to register. If you are attending via Zoom, you will be given the secure meeting code to access the meeting.
