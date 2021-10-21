Friday, Oct. 22
>Blood Drive in North Branch
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38460 Lincoln Trail, North Branch. Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Sunday, Oct. 24
>Cash Bingo at Christ the King in Cambridge
Christ the King Knights of Columbus will be hosting Cash Bingo starting at 2 p.m. at their parish hall, 315 Fern St. N., Cambridge. Pizza, popcorn and ice cream will be offered for a free-will donation.
Monday, Oct. 25
>Plein Air Open Studio
Subject to weather conditions, Play Inc. Arts is hoping that everyone can meet one more time to paint landscapes outdoors during Plein Air Open Studio from noon to 3 p.m. Open to anyone at any level! Bring your own supplies. They have a few stand up easels they can loan if you need one. Visit their Facebook page to learn of the location.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
>Isanti County Triad Meeting
Isanti County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the monthly Triad meeting at 10 a.m. at 2440 S. Main St., Cambridge. The speaker will be Will Pennings from Cambridge Fire Department talking about fire prevention and slips, trips and falls. Triad is a partnership between law enforcement, senior citizens and community groups who work to educate and keep seniors safe. All are welcome to attend this free event.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
>North Branch Blood Drive
Memorial Blood Centers will hold a blood drive from 3-8 p.m. at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints North Branch Ward, 38222 Grand Ave., North Branch. Visit MBC.ORG to make an appointment.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
>Journey New Life Church Community Dinner
The Journey New Life Church (601 Heritage Boulevard NE, Isanti) will be hosting a community dinner every last Wednesday of the month and the next one is Oct. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. Join for a time of food and fellowship. All are welcome. Call 763-689-4471 with questions.
Friday, Oct. 29
>Rush City Chamber Citizen of the Year
The Rush City Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a banquet at The Spare Room at Chucker’s Bowl to honor the Rush City Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Citizen of the Year Todd Johnston. The social hour will be held at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and then the program and dancing at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for a single or $40 per couple. Advance ticket sales only at Hair Do or Dye, Hermann Insurance, Olson Chapel and Perreault Chiropractic. For more info call 612-695-6495 or email rushcitychamberdirector@gmail.com.
Thursday, Nov. 18
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
Thursday, Dec. 16
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
