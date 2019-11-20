Through Dec. 4
>Christmas Caring Tree in Rush City
The Christmas Caring Tree will be set up in the Rush City Unity Bank entry through Dec. 4. It is decorated with Christmas wish tags from children in the Rush City School District. Your help is needed to fulfill these wishes. Select a Christmas wish tag, purchase gift(s) for the child and bring them unwrapped to the Unity Bank by Friday, Dec. 6. The Unity Bank Lobby is open Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Christmas Caring Tree is sponsored by Rush City Cares. Any questions may be directed to Joanne at 320-358-3138 or Shari at 320-358-3463. Your help and generosity is greatly appreciated.
Through Dec. 31
>Winter Clothing Drive in Rush City
A winter clothing exchange will be available Rush City City Hall, 325 S. Eilot Ave. Donations of gently-used clean coats, mitten, hats or scarfs for children or adults are needed and can be left at City Hall. Anyone who is need of any of these items is encouraged to stop at City Hall, check out the donations and take what is needed. This event is sponsored by Rush City Cares and will be available through the end of December.
Thursday, Nov. 21
>Harvest Dinner in Braham
Braham Ev. Lutheran Church (905 Central Drive West) is hosting its annual Harvest Dinner from 5-7 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 (children 5-12); $30 maximum per family. There will also be a quilt raffle and bake sale.
Friday, Nov. 22
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church (207 County Road 23 NW, Isanti) from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
>Sip and See Wedding Event
All are invited to the Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW, Braham) for a “Sip and See” wedding event from 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne and visit with local wedding vendors. Pre-register for your free drink, cash drawings, VIP bag and other perks at www.brahamcenter.org.
Saturday, Nov. 23
>Youth Invited to Climate Action Meeting
Fridays for the Future. All Chisago County youth are invited to a planning meeting with Women Thinking Out Loud. They need you to help plan the next climate action to be held on Friday, Dec. 6. The planning meeting will be at the North Branch Library on Nov. 23, from 3-5 p.m. Let’s unite. Bring friends. For more information email Womenthinkingoutloud@frontier.com.
Sunday, Nov. 24
>Turkey Bingo in Rush City
The Rush City Pool Committee is sponsoring Turkey Bingo at Chucker’s Bowl & Lounge in Rush City. Ten rounds of bingo play will begin at 2 p.m. Two bikes, 11 turkeys and 10 pies will be given away along with several other prizes. Come in for your chance to win. Bring a food shelf donation to receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a family day pool pass and concessions punch card. Proceeds from this event will help purchase additional equipment for the Rush City Aquatic Center.
>Sweet Tooth Poetry in Cambridge
Sweet Tooth Poetry will meet at 4 p.m. at Scout and Morgan Books in Cambridge, 114 Buchanan St. N. Constructive critique and open sharing. Bring a few copies of a poem you would like feedback on. For more information call Don at 612-810-4803.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
>Isanti County Sheriff’s Office Triad Meeting
The next Isanti County Sheriff’s Office Triad meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at Cambridge Lutheran Church. The guest speaker will be from Senior Linkage Line. They will be talking about the services they offer as well as open enrollment. The purpose of Triad is to promote senior safety and to reduce the fear of crime that seniors often experience. Triad has benefits for both seniors and law enforcement. The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office assists seniors so they get to know their local law enforcement and bringing them information to protect them and that they can share with others in their communities.
Thursday, Nov. 28
>Free Thanksgiving Meal in Rush City
Are you tired of being in the kitchen on Thanksgiving Day? Join your family and friends at First Lutheran Church, Rush City, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a traditional Thanksgiving feast. First Lutheran Church is located at 1000 S. Jay Ave., Rush City. Call 320-358-4076 for transportation or home delivery. Carry out meals available as well. This free meal is hosted by the Rush City churches and funded by the Rush City Lions and Thrivent Financial.
Monday, Dec. 2
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Culver’s (105 Opportunity Blvd. N., Cambridge) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
>FAFSA Workshop at Cambridge-Isanti High School
High school seniors: Do you need help completing the FAFSA? Are you stuck on a question? Haven’t started yet? Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) experts will be at Cambridge-Isanti High School in the Media Center to answer questions and help assist families with completing and submitting the FAFSA. High school seniors and their families are welcome to come anytime between 5-7:30 p.m. For specific information on items-documents that may need to be provided by seniors and their families to complete the FAFSA, email jheath@c-ischools.org or call 763-689-6025.
>Ethnic Potluck Supper in Rush City
The North Chisago Historical Society is sponsoring an Ethnic potluck supper at 6 p.m. Members and the public are invited to bring a family favorite or a dish that represents family history. This event will be held at the Rushseba Town Hall, just north of Rush City, on Old Highway 61.
Thursday, Dec. 5
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Sunnyside Free Lutheran Church (22745 Typo Creek Drive NE, Stacy) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Friday, Dec. 6
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Howard McCarty American Legion Post 290 (220 S. Main St., Cambridge) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 7
>Free Christmas for Kids Event in Cambridge
A free event, Christmas for Kids, will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 1 mile east of Cambridge on Highway 95. Registration for ages 3-10 begins at 8:45 a.m., and the event lasts until 12:30 p.m. The children will learn the story of Jesus’ birth, sing songs, decorate cookies and make fun crafts. Lunch will also be served at noon. Call 763-689-5333 with questions.
>Peace Walk in Cambridge
The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join. They walk on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
>Santa Day at Peterson’s North Branch Mill
Peterson’s North Branch Mill (38964 Branch Ave.) will hold Santa Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be pictures with Santa, hay rides, petting zoo, live music and more.
>Long Lake Lutheran Live Nativity
Long Lake Lutheran Church presents its 24th annual Live Nativity at the church, 3921-277th Ave. NW, Isanti. The nativity will be held from 3-7 p.m. and there will also be a Chili and Chicken Wild Rice Soup Supper and Grandma’s Attic Boutique. All are welcome.
>North Branch Christmas Lighting Festival, Parade
The North Branch Beautification Christmas Lighting Festival and Parade will be held from 3-8 p.m. at Central Park in North Branch. The Parade will be held from 5-6 p.m. going down Elm Street, starting at Grand Avenue. At 6 p.m. the business decoration award will be given; 6:15 p.m. the best in show parade award and 6:30 p.m. the tree lighting ceremony and visit Santa. There will also be live nativity scene, Santa pictures, festive hayride, shopping, food trucks, live entertainment, games and more. You can also purchase your limited edition North Branch Christmas Fest Ornament (only 250 available).
Sunday, Dec. 8
>Pancake Breakfast with Santa
All are welcome to enjoy a Pancake Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to noon at the Isanti County Fairgrounds Community Building in Cambridge. Pancakes, sausage, eggs and beverages; $5 per person. Bring an unwrapped gift or nonperishable food items and get your name in a drawing for some prizes. The donated items will help families in need through the annual Isanti Lions Christmas Project.
>Christmas Past Holiday Tea in Rush City
The annual Christmas Tea will be held at 1 p.m. at the Rush City Community Center. This year’s theme is “Christmas Past.” The North Chisago Historical Society promises it will again feature beautifully set tables and they will serve an array of tasty sandwiches, side dishes, Christmas cookies and special teas and other beverages. The $20 tickets may be purchased at the Rush City Museum, Rush Printing or Val’s Hair Studio. The public is cordially invited to attend.
Friday, Dec. 13
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Chisago County Senior Center (38790 Sixth Ave., North Branch) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 14
>Braham Santa Day
Santa Day will be held at the Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dad’s Belgian Waffle Brunch will be served from 8 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $8; children under 6 eat free. There will also be Santa’s Gift Shoppe; Elves’ Workshop; Photos with Santa ($1 or food shelf donation); Mrs. Claus Bake Sale, holiday music and entertainment; and decorated Christmas trees and wreaths for sale.
>Santa is coming to Rosewood Senior Living
Santa will be coming to Rosewood Senior Living in Cambridge (801 Main St. N.) from 9-11:30 a.m. There will be free pictures with Santa and refreshments. Everyone is welcome to the event, but Rosewood encourages all family members to make a special trip to see their loved ones. Donations will go toward their resident activity funds.
Monday, Dec. 16
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Harris Covenant Church (43680 Gates Ave., Harris) from 1-6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
